Facebook Live: Scenes From The Mid-March Snowfall

CHICAGO (CBS) — After going nearly an entire winter without much snow, Chicago was dealt a classic “lake effect’ storm on Tuesday.
Over at Maggie Daley Park, the skating ribbon was, ironically, closed for the season and the only sounds were those made by small snow plows.
Shortly after lunchtime, some light snow began falling at the Bean. Then, a glimpse of sunlight began to slowly melt the packed snow on the side of the stainless steel.
Dorothy Tucker caught up with residents in Calumet City. George reported that at 6 a.m. there “was only a coating.” Then the Lake Michigan fueled snowfall quickly piled up. “It made up for it today!”
Megan Glaros kicked off our day with a look at how the lake effect snow set up over Lake Michigan.