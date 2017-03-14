Legal Help Could Come Faster For Those Arrested In Chicago

CHICAGO (AP) — People arrested by Chicago police could have the chance to speak to a lawyer a lot quicker than they do now.
Cook County Chief judge Timothy Evans’ office announced Tuesday that he has signed an order that will help people in custody in Chicago talk to a lawyer for free at the police station. That’s rather than forcing them to wait until their first court appearance. The order however doesn’t guarantee faster legal help.
The order follows a review by the non-profit attorneys’ group First Defense Legal Aid. Its statistics show that less than 1 percent of those arrested by Chicago police were visited by an attorney in the police station.
The Cook County Public Defender’s Office and First Defense Legal Aid will provide the attorneys.
