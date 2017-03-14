Outbound Local Lanes Of Dan Ryan Shut Down After Bus, Truck Collide

CHICAGO (CBS) — The outbound local lanes of the Dan Ryan Expressway were closed late Monday morning, after a bus and a truck crashed near 64th Street.
The Chicago Fire Department said the bus driver was trapped after the tour bus crashed into the back of a truck used to haul dumpsters near 64th Street around 10:45 a.m., but was freed by about 11:15 a.m.
The bus driver was taken to a hospital in serious condition, according to the Fire Department. A total of 12 people were taken to hospitals, but none of the injuries were considered life-threatening. One other person refused medical treatment at the scene.
It was unknown if the snowy weather on Tuesday was partly to blame for the crash.
Traffic was being diverted off the outbound Dan Ryan at 63rd Street while crews cleared the scene. All outbound local lanes were closed after the accident, but one was open by about 11:20 a.m.