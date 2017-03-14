The Bernstein Brief: Bears Signings Just Not Resonating

By Dan Bernstein–

(CBS) I realized it when noting a bottom-of-the-page mention about Jay Cutler and some potential interest from the Jets, reminding myself that the Bears just Thursday had signed Mike Glennon to be their quarterback and some other guys to do other things.

A decision involving that team and that position used to merit fanfare to an almost comical degree, but after about 24 hours, it all just receded into coverage of Northwestern basketball, which is remarkable in a pro sports-leaning and once Bears-obsessed city. This team may not be worth as much concern at this point, at least until it earns it by backing up years of optimistic blather with actual results.

Glennon’s introduction was as bland as expected, his contract arranged in a way that tells us the team isn’t sure if he’s any good — and nothing in his resume suggests we should think so — but this is still the quarterback of the Chicago Bears. There’s something telling about the current local standing of the franchise when this soon after what should be something this important, we still have the occasional moment when we think “Oh yeah, the Bears signed Mike Glennon to be their starter. I remember them doing that.”

That was four days ago, if I can be sure it happened. And who were the other new people, again?

What used to be near the heart of a city is now more distant than it has been in a long time.

