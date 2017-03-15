Vigil Planned For Chicago Teen Who Was Burned Alive In West Side Alley

(CBS) — It has been almost six months since the burned body of 15-year-old Demetrius Griffin was found in a West Side dumpster, and his family is wondering why no one has come forward to turn in the killer.

“September 17, they burned him alive,” says Polynesia Sykes, Demetrius’s mother.

“I’m destroyed. And I’m really destroyed because I’m getting no help from the public.”

The medical examiner has indicated Demetrius was still alive when he was set on fire.

His grandmother is Lida Sykes.

“I know Demetrius thought everybody loved him because he was a happy-going young man. He wasn’t a big guy. He weighed maybe 75 to 80 pounds,” she says.

The family is having a candlelight vigil Friday evening, marking the anniversary of Demetrius’s death.

A family spokesperson says the vigil will be at 6:45 p.m. at the corner of Central Avenue and Cortez Street, near the alley garbage container where Demetrius’s body was found.

There is a $10,000 reward for information leading to the killer.

For more information:

https://www.gofundme.com/JusticeforDemetriusGriffinJr