WATCH: Snowy Wrigley Field, Under Construction; Home Opener April 10

CHICAGO (CBS) — With the Cubs’ home opener just more than three weeks away, Wrigley Field is not only under construction, it’s under a blanket of snow.
Chopper 2 captured workers already busy on the field around 8 a.m. on Wednesday.
Team officials say the field will be ready for the April 10 game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. The team opens the season in St. Louis, then plays in Milwaukee before coming home to Chicago.
Workers are moving the bullpens from foul territory to below the bleachers, adding new rows of seating in that area, replacing several rows of seating behind home plate, upgrading the visiting team’s batting tunnel and upgrading some concession stands.
Construction is also continuing outside the park as part of the team’s massive upgrade, called the 1060 Project.