Man Charged With Robbing Homer Glen Gas Station

CHICAGO (CBS) — Bond was set at $1 million Wednesday for a south suburban man charged with robbing a gas station early Tuesday in Homer Glen and then returning to steal a customer’s vehicle at the same station.
Robert A. Bennett, 37, faces felony counts of aggravated robbery, aggravated battery, aggravated vehicular hijacking and attempted aggravated vehicular hijacking, according to the Will County sheriff’s office.
At 5:20 a.m., Bennett had a shotgun when he walked into the Speedway station at 15060 S. Bell Road in Homer Glen and demanded money, sheriff’s police said.
The Lansing resident struck an employee and took cash, then stole a purse from a customer, police said. After taking off, Bennett lost control of his vehicle and crashed at 151st Street and Bell Road, according to the sheriff’s office.
He returned to the Speedway and stole a 2015 Chrysler 200 at gunpoint from a customer pumping gas, and then drove off in the stolen car, police said.
Later in the day, deputies recovered the stolen vehicle in Robbins, and tracked down Bennett at a motel in Markham, police said. Several victims identified him as the robber, police said.
He was jailed on a $1 million bond at a Wednesday hearing, jail records show. His next court date is April 7.
