McDonald’s Deletes Anti-Trump Tweet, Says Account ‘Compromised’

CHICAGO (CBS) — A tweet critical of President Trump sent Thursday on McDonald’s corporate Twitter account was not authorized by the company and has been deleted.
The tweet was sent around 8:15 a.m. and called Trump “a disgusting excuse of a President and we would love to have [Barack Obama] back, also you have tiny hands.”
About an hour after the tweet was removed, the company issued this statement on its Twitter account.
It was not immediately clear how the account was “compromised”–whether the account was actually hacked or whether a McDonald’s employee was involved.
Trump is apparently a fan of McDonald’s and even celebrated clinching the Republican presidental nomination with a burger and fries.
Trump told CNN that he’s a fan of Big Macs and Quarter Pounders with Cheese.
“It’s great stuff,” he told CNN’s Anderson Cooper in February, 2016.
“I like cleanliness, and I think you’re better off going there than maybe some place that you have no idea where the food is coming from.”