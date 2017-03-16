Minnesota Police Shoot And Kill Waukegan Man

ST. PAUL, Minn. (CBS) — Police fatally shot a Waukegan man on Wednesday who had a history of run-ins with authorities.
WBBM’s Bernie Tafoya reports.
Officials said police shot and killed Cordale Quinn Handy, 29, after responding to a domestic violence situation in an apartment in St. Paul’s Dayton’s Bluff neighborhood. According to Minnesota’s Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, officers found Handy in the street and at some point fired their weapons. No officers were hurt after the incident.
A neighbor claimed he heard a woman shout for help and cry “he’s going to kill me.” The man also said the woman told Handy to put the gun he was holding down and to put up his hands.
Three St. Paul officers are on administrative leave after the incident. Officials did not release their names.
According to the Daily Herald, Handy was on the Lake County Sheriff’s “Most Wanted” list in 2008 on carjacking charges. In April 2011, Authorities charged the known gang member with residential burglary. Handy was charged with possession of a stolen firearm in March 2012.