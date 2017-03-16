Northwestern Grabs 68-66 Win Against Vanderbilt In Its NCAA Tournament Debut

(CBS) Bryant McIntosh hit two free throws with 14.6 seconds left to help lift Northwestern to a 68-66 win against Vanderbilt on Thursday in Salt Lake City and give the Wildcats a win in a first-round matchup that served as their debut in the NCAA Tournament.
After the Commodores took a 66-65 lead on a driving layup, McIntosh was fouled by Matthew Fisher-Davis before he even got to half court. Fisher-Davis apparently believed Vanderbilt was still losing.
McIntosh hit two free throws, and Northwestern got the final stop it needed when a long Vanderbilt 3-point attempt was wayward. The Wildcats hit one free throw and the Commodores’ three-quarters court heave at the horn missed.
McIntosh led all scorers with 25 points, and Scott Lindsey and Dererk Pardon added 14 points apiece for the Wildcats.
