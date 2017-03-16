LIVE: CBS 2 News LIVE From The Broadcast Center  WATCH NOW

Northwestern Grabs 68-66 Win Against Vanderbilt In Its NCAA Tournament Debut

March 16, 2017 5:48 PM
Filed Under: NCAA, Northwestern Wildcats, Vanderbilt Commodores

(CBS) Bryant McIntosh hit two free throws with 14.6 seconds left to help lift Northwestern to a 68-66 win against Vanderbilt on Thursday in Salt Lake City and give the Wildcats a win in a first-round matchup that served as their debut in the NCAA Tournament.

After the Commodores took a 66-65 lead on a driving layup, McIntosh was fouled by Matthew Fisher-Davis before he even got to half court. Fisher-Davis apparently believed Vanderbilt was still losing.

McIntosh hit two free throws, and Northwestern got the final stop it needed when a long Vanderbilt 3-point attempt was wayward. The Wildcats hit one free throw and the Commodores’ three-quarters court heave at the horn missed.

McIntosh led all scorers with 25 points, and Scott Lindsey and Dererk Pardon added 14 points apiece for the Wildcats.

(© 2017 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.)

More From CBS Chicago

News Via Email
Podcast Network

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia