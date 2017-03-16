St. Charles Police Investigating Deaths Of 2 Found In Car

ST. CHARLES (CBS) — Police have started an investigation into two people found dead Thursday morning in a car in a parking lot.
WBBM’s Steve Miller reports.
Deputy Police Chief David Kintz said the bodies of a man and woman were found in the back seat of a car off 17th Street in St. Charles, Ill. He said authorities are calling the case a death investigation for now.
“We don’t have any indications right now as to what caused it, or any obvious signs. So, we’re taking a look at everything,” He said.
Officials said foul play is not suspected at this point.
Both the man and woman were believed to be young, possibly in their late teens. Autopsies are expected on Friday.