Juan Salgado Named Chancellor Of Chicago City Colleges

CHICAGO (CBS) — Mayor Rahm Emanuel announced Friday that Juan Salgado will be the city’s new Chancellor of City Colleges.

CBS 2’s Derrick Blakley reports.

Salgado led the Instituto Del Progreso for more than 15 years. The organization specialized in adult education and workforce training in the Hispanic community. He also graduated from a community college and understands how valuable the schools can be for personal growth.

“What we have to do now is ensure that we’re bringing more people into those opportunities,” he said.

As the newly appointed chancellor of Chicago’s City Colleges, his job will be to upgrade student performance. Mayor Emanuel emphasized the value of Salgado’s role.

“Our students are going to get the training so they can compete and win for the jobs of tomorrow,” he said.

Outgoing Chancellor Cheryl Hyman led a dramatic transformation during her tenure. She aligned each campus curriculum to serve a specific industry prominent in Chicago. She also helped improve a dismal graduation rate.

“In 2011, it was seven percent. We’re at 17 percent,” said Emanuel.

Salgado wants to hit a graduation rate of 25 percent by 2019.

“I have seen students do amazing things in their life, academically and otherwise. And so, I don’t think any goal is too high,” he said.

Meanwhile the mayor has his sights set on another goal. Emanuel wants to restore funding for student map grants, which are now caught up in Springfield’s ongoing budget stalemate.

“The state of Illinois is holding our kids back and holding back the future of Illinois. Pass a funding bill,” he said.