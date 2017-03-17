Scientist Determines Chicago Neighborhoods With The Most Dog Poop

CHICAGO (CBS) — A numbers cruncher for a start-up apartment finder website has quantified the city’s dog poop problem.
WBBM’s Mike Krauser reports.
Renthop.com data scientist Shane Leese exhaustively researched poop complaints in The Windy City. He found that canine droppings are a real problem in Chicago.
“Dog poop, while being disgusting, is actually the main source of food for rodents,” he said.
Leese discovered West Englewood, West Pullman, Hermosa, Washington Heights and Auburn Gresham have the most dog excrement complaints. Downtown and Near North neighborhoods have the fewest.
“The places where there is higher home ownership had more complaints,” he said.
Leese also uncovered that the most dog poop complaints come in March. He said last year brought the most canine dropping complaints, but 2017 is on pace.
“And if it keeps up at that pace, it’s going to be a poopy year,” Leese said.