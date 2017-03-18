Man, 24, Shot To Death In Gary

GARY, Ind. — A 24-year-old man was shot to death Saturday in northwest Indiana.
Officers were called about 9:45 a.m. to a report of a man lying face-down in the back yard of a vacant home in the 400 block of Ellsworth Street, according to Gary police.
Jason D. Harris, of Gary, was found with multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Lake County coroner’s office. He was pronounced dead at 10:38 a.m., and his death was ruled a homicide.
