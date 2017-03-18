Rep. Gutierrez, Sen. Durbin Talk Citizenship With Mexican Delegation

CHICAGO (CBS) — Congressman Luis Gutierrez, Senator Dick Durbin and a delegation of elected officials from Mexico met in The Loop Saturday to discuss efforts to encourage U.S. citizenship for eligible Mexican nationals.
WBBM’s Mike Krauser reports.
Sen. Durbin told the delegation at the Union League Club that when he travels outside America, people ask him about President Donald Trump’s effect on America. He said he usually mentions some of the troubling policies his administration has implemented that redefine criminal activity.
“When it reaches this level, it’s not about security and safety. We know what it’s about, it is about deportation,” he said.
Deputy Secretary of Foreign Affairs Carlos Sada Solana, Zacatecas Governor-elect Alejandro Tello and Sen. Armando Ríos Piter led the delegation that included more than a dozen federal and state officials from Mexican political parties. Congressman Gutierrez addressed the group mostly in Spanish, but did have some words to say in English.
“Together as a community, we’re going to defeat this ugly xenophobia,” he said.
The Mexican delegation is currently planning a major initiative to promote U.S. citizenship for eligible Mexican nationals living in America.