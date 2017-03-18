Roskam: Trump Not ‘Wise’ To Propose Great Lakes Preservation Funds Cut

WHEATON (CBS) — Congressman Peter Roskam said there are some parts of President Donald Trump’s proposed budget that he and others in Congress will likely fight.

WBBM’s Craig Dellimore reports.

Roskam said he favors a stronger military, more secure borders and improved infrastructure in the president’s proposed budget plan. However, the Republican believes his constituents would oppose cutting funds for the preservation of Lake Michigan and other Great Lakes from $300 million to $10 million.

“That’s not something that is wise or sustainable in my view,” he said. “It’s the source of all kinds of stability we need here in the Midwest, and it’s the envy of the world.”

Roskam added that he will likely oppose cuts in medical research as well. Despite the possible fund reductions, he remains hopeful about the upcoming budget process.

“My sense is over a period of time, we will get these things reconciled and there will be a sense of balance to them,” he said.

Congressman Peter Roskam will be the guest on WBBM’s “At Issue” program this Sunday at 9:30 am and 9:30 pm.