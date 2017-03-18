U.S. Bank Branch Robbed In North Center

March 18, 2017 1:33 PM
CHICAGO — A woman robbed a bank Saturday morning in the North Center neighborhood on the North Side.

The non-takeover robbery happened at 10:38 a.m. at the U.S. Bank branch at 4037 N. Lincoln, according to FBI spokesman Garrett Croon. No weapon was shown.

The suspect was described as a 5-foot-5 black woman in her mid 30s with a stocky build, the FBI said. She was wearing a black scarf, dark sunglasses, a black knit hat and a red long-sleeved shirt.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire © Chicago Sun-Times 2017. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

