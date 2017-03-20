Bears Re-Sign S Chris Prosinski, Agree To Terms With DL C.J. Wilson

By Chris Emma–
(CBS) The Bears have re-signed safety Chris Prosinski and defensive lineman C.J. Wilson, adding depth to their defense and special teams.
Prosinski, 29, has played two seasons with the Bears. He posted 19 tackles in 16 games last season, largely in a special teams role.
Wilson, also 29, joined the Bears midway through last season. The seven-year NFL veteran previously played with the Packers, Raiders and Lions, posting 7.5 career sacks.
The re-signing of Prosinski was made official by the Bears as a one-year deal. Wilson’s new deal is not official and terms are not yet known.
