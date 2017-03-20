Best Ravioli In Chicago

By Melanie Falina

In the most basic of terms, ravioli is simply small envelopes of pasta that contains meat, seafood, cheese, or vegetables, but they’re really so much more than that. But for the Italian food lover, ravioli is more a presentation of delicious packets of goodness from the Italian gods. Children and adults alike love this Mediterranean delicacy savoring the rich, hardy flavor that has become a favorite of all the amazing foods that come to us from this part of the world. But making it from scratch can seem like a daunting task, fortunately for those who don’t want to take on that cooking endeavor there are plenty of places in Chicago to have it placed in front of you warm and ready to devour. Here are some of the best:

Volare Ristorante Italiano

201 E. Grand Ave.

Chicago, IL. 60611

(312) 410-9900

www.volarerestaurant.com

There’s good reason why Volare Ristorante Italiano is so often as busy as it is, because Chicago’s simply know where to go for good food. And if you’ve just wandered in from the street on Chicago’s Near North side, you’re in for a treat regardless of what you decide to order. With a warm, old-world feel, Volare Ristorante Italiano serves up an array of traditional home-style Italian dishes made with love. A glass of wine and their scrumptious Ravioli di Ricotta is worth the trip alone!

Francesca’s on Taylor

1400 W. Taylor St.

Chicago, IL. 60607

(312) 829-2828

www.miafrancesca.com

Located on Chicago’s famous Taylor Street, Francesca’s on Taylor in the University Village neighborhood is an all round delight to the senses. With food that looks as amazing as it tastes, for 25 years now Francesca’s on Taylor has been providing some of the best of the best in Little Italy in Chicago. With friendly service and a comfortable vibe, this is one of your best options for a solid Italian dinner or lunch in Chicago. And with their amazing Ravioli ai Spinaci on the menu – spinach and four cheese sauce filled pasta that tastes like love – there’s no reason to look elsewhere when in the mood for ravioli.

Italian Village

71 W. Monroe St.

Chicago, IL. 60603

(312) 332-7005

www.italianvillage-chicago.com

Family owned since the 1920s, The Italian Village in the heart of downtown Chicago offers three restaurants in one, but to feel as if you’re dining in a small town in Italy then a meal in The Village dining room is a must. Take the stairs to the second floor and be transported to turn-of-the-century Tuscany. The Village offers traditional Northern Italian dishes with an extensive wine list and family-like hosts at your service. With metal ravioli that’s exception as one of the Italian Village’s favorite food items, but there’s also a seafood ravioli that’s to die for as well.

Girl & the Goat

809 W. Randolph St.

Chicago, IL. 60607

(312) 492-6262

www.girlandthegoat.com

If you’re in the mood to mesh traditional with trendy head on down to the West Town area of Chicago and stop into the Girl & The Goat. A fun hot-spot with an array of inventive dishes that’ll knock your socks off. Fans of ravioli willing to try something new will be blown away by the Girl & the Goat’s Escargot Ravioli made with bacon tamarind sauce, escarole and celery with crispy onions. You’ll never view standard ravioli the same way again.

Pasta Fresh

3418 N. Harlem Ave.

Chicago, IL. 60634

(773) 745-9668

www.pastafreshco.com

And eating out aside, if you’d like to eat some of the best of Italy at home but don’t want to put in all the hard, messy work then a trip to Pasta Fresh is in your future. Located on Chicago’s North West side in the Dunning neighborhood and open seven days a week, Pasta Fresh delivers the ‘fresh’ right before your eyes. With offerings for families and restaurants alike, Pasta Fresh has it all – and if you don’t see what you’re looking for just ask and they’ll get it. And as far as their ravioli goes, you’ll get all the credit when you serve your loved ones and for a fraction of the time and energy.

