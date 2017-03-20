Bulls Send Cameron Payne To The D-League

(CBS) The headlining player the Bulls received in the trade of Taj Gibson and Doug McDermott to the Thunder in February is headed to the D-League.
Chicago sent second-year point guard Cameron Payne to the Windy City Bulls, it announced Monday. That move comes on the heels of Payne struggling mightily in his first nine games with the Bulls, over which he’s shot 33.9 percent and recorded 15 assists against 13 turnovers.
The plan was for Payne to practice with the Windy City Bulls on Monday and Wednesday and play in their games Tuesday and Thursday, then reassess the situation from there.
Payne had missed the past three games with a sore right foot, the same one he’s suffered fractures in twice and had surgery on once while with the Thunder.
The Bulls acquired Payne, big man Joffrey Lauvergne and wing Anthony Morrow in exchange for Gibson, McDermott and a second-round pick just ahead of the February trade deadline.