Levine: White Sox Still Weighing How To Slot Rotation

By Bruce Levine–

GLENDALE, Ariz. (CBS) — Two weeks away from the start of the regular season, the White Sox have yet to name a starter for Opening Day.

The chance for a big trade and the continued evaluation of pitchers have been the big reasons for the road block to announcing the rotation’s order. Manager Rick Renteria expects to “have a really good idea by the end of the week” where everyone will slot in.

Internally, the front office is organized in its rebuilding plan and direction going forward. The group feels that informing the public about the rotation through the media is unnecessary for right now, so Renteria has patiently answered repetitive questions about the rotation setup for a good 10 days.

“We are not quite sure (on slotting) right now,” Renteria said Sunday. “We will see where we are at with some of the other guys. Some of our starters will be pitching in some morning minor league stints.”

The Opening Day starter will be left-hander Jose Quintana if he’s still in a White Sox uniform on April 3. The 28-year-old Quintana has been on the trade block for months, with White Sox officials transparent about all players being available in the right scenario as the rebuild continues.

The rotation would likely be Quintana-James Shields-Derek Holland-Miguel Gonzalez-Carlos Rodon. That setup would provide a lefty-righty-lefty-righty-lefty look and allow Rodon to slow roll toward his first start as the team continues to use a cautious approach with him.

Two young pitchers acquired in a December trade are waiting in the wings. Right-handers Lucas Giolito and Reynaldo Lopez will be ready to join the rotation if there’s an injury or lack of production from a starter. Both pitched briefly in the major leagues for the Nationals last season.

