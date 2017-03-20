Man Shot In Drive-By While Entering Cook County Criminal Courthouse

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was shot Monday morning while walking into the Leighton Criminal Courthouse in the Little Village neighborhood.
Police said the 22-year-old man was entering the courthouse at 26th and California around 9:30 a.m., when a white van drove by, and someone inside fired shots.
The victim was shot six times, and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.
Police Department spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said two off-duty officers arrested the suspected shooter outside the courthouse. Police said the weapon also was recovered.
Charges were pending Monday morning.
Area Central detectives were investigating.