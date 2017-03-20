No Arrests Made During Sobriety Checkpoint In Indiana On St. Patrick’s Day

CHICAGO (CBS) — It’s considered one of the biggest party days of the year, but Indiana police had a different experience on St. Patrick’s Day.
Indiana State Police held Friday a sobriety checkpoint from 10 p.m. until midnight at Route 20 and Waverly Road in Porter. WBBM’s Nancy Harty reports.
Police said not one of the 219 drivers stopped was drunk, including one who took a breathalyzer.
Sgt. Ann Wojas said it was not just that plenty of people had celebrated the weekend before.
“I know there was a number of parades throughout here in our area, hopefully people have designated drivers, those that are driving aren’t drinking and of course, it helps more with Uber and Lyft,” Sg.t Wojas said.
She believes that means the message of “don’t drink and drive” is finally getting through to people.
It helps that those celebrating can take an Uber or Lyft, she said.
Sgt. Wojas said people posting on social media about police stops also helps deter those celebrating from drinking too much.