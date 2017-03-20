Sexting Scandal Hits Lake Zurich High School

(CBS) – Some students at Lake Zurich High School are accused of taking sexting to a whole new level.
One of the students created a Google Doc online that included several inappropriate images, CBS 2 has learned. The student was caught when someone shared the link and it included a school email address. Local police confirm they are investigating.
“I think it’s terrible. You shouldn’t be just sending nude photos and sharing it in a Google Doc,” one student, who asked to remain anonymous, said Monday. She agreed to talk with Tucker with her mother’s permission.
The student says there were at least 700 photos, which she described as “provocative,” with nudity. She wasn’t sure how many of her classmates were involved.
Letters sent home to parents acknowledge the alleged sexting among students. School officials encouraged parents to talk with their children about the dangers of sharing inappropriate photographs.