What’s New At This Year’s International Home and Housewares Show

CHICAGO (CBS) — More than 60,000 people are in Chicago for the International Home + Housewares Show.

WBBM’s Steve Miller looked at what’s new.

For the smart home: a smart oven.

“We added a camera function. What this camera does — you can see what you’re cooking.”

Shlomo Engel is with Gourmia, based in Brooklyn, New York.

The camera is aimed at whatever is cooking.

“The camera is mounted in the back, outside the plastic, to make sure the heat doesn’t fry the camera. Because it gets pretty hot up here. It goes to almost 500 Fahrenheit degrees.”

Engel says the camera in the oven won’t actually spy on anybody.

“Well, who know?” he jokes. “No, we’re not doing that. Not at all.”

The Housewares Show runs through Tuesday. It is not open to the public.