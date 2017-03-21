2 Hospitalized After Park Ridge Rollover Crash

CHICAGO (CBS) — Two people were hospitalized after a rollover crash early Tuesday in northwest suburban Park Ridge.
An SUV collided with a semi truck shortly about 4:10 a.m. at Touhy and Greenwood avenues, according to Park Ridge police. The SUV rolled over during the crash.
Diana Rodriguez, the 42-year-old driver of the SUV, was pinned in and had to be extracted by fire personnel, police said. She was taken to Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge to be treated for serious, but not life-threatening injuries.
The semi truck’s driver, a 23-year-old Chicago man, was taken to Lutheran General for evaluation.
Rodriguez, who is from Chicago, was issued citations for failing to obey a red light and for damage to city-owned property, police said.
(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire © Chicago Sun-Times 2016. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)