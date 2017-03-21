Bears Sign RB Benny Cunningham To 1-Year Deal

By Chris Emma–
(CBS) Looking for a change of pace in the backfield, the Bears have signed running back Benny Cunningham to a one-year deal, the team announced on Tuesday night.
Cunningham had been at Halas Hall for a visit on Tuesday and officially inked with the Bears in the evening.
The 26-year-old Cunningham has accumulated 171 rushes for 748 yards and four touchdowns, compiling a 4.4 average in four seasons with the Rams. He has primarily worked as a backup option, a role he will continue with Jordan Howard cemented as the Bears’ starter. Cunningham has a career 27.1 kick return average on 95 returns over four seasons with the Rams. He could see that role with the Bears.
Cunningham also boasts 93 career catches — including a career-best 45 in 2014 — for an 8.1-yard average.
The Bears’ backfield also includes Howard, Jeremy Langford, Ka’Deem Carey, Bralon Addison and David Cobb. In Cunningham, the backfield has its elder statesman.
During this free agency period, the Bears have made major changes to their offense, most notably releasing Jay Cutler and signing quarterback Mike Glennon. They also lost Alshon Jeffery, signed three new receivers and a tight end. Cunningham is the latest addition, a new option for their backfield.
