Canucks Beat Blackhawks 5-4 In OT

CHICAGO (AP) — Daniel Sedin scored a power-play goal 2:12 into overtime and the Vancouver Canucks beat the Chicago Blackhawks, 5-4, on Tuesday night to end a six-game skid.
With his twin brother Henrik Sedin screening goalie Scott Darling, Daniel Sedin connected on a high, long shot. The score withstood a video review for goaltender interference and snapped the Blackhawks’ five-game winning streak.
Chicago rookie Ryan Hartman scored his second goal of the game with 1:03 left in the third period to tie it at 4. The Blackhawks rallied with three goals in the third period to send it to overtime.
Vancouver’s Brandon Sutter scored two goals to end a 13-game drought. Sutter, along with Henrik Sedin and Reid Boucher, connected on three of the Canucks’ first five shots as Vancouver pounced on Chicago mistakes to build a 4-1 advantage.
Ryan Miller made 40 saves as the Canucks were outshot 44-15.
