Emma: Ryan Hartman Has Earned His Place With Blackhawks

CHICAGO (CBS) — Winning over a bench boss like Joel Quenneville is no easy task. The man has coached 20 NHL seasons and is second in career victories behind only the great Scotty Bowman.

Quenneville has seen everything during his time as a head coach — three Stanley Cup championships, two departures from his position and Hall of Fame honors coming down the road. He knows hockey, and he can appreciate good play.

So when a coach like Quenneville puts his faith behind a young player, it’s significant. Ryan Hartman has earned those good graces as the Blackhawks fine tune for another postseason run.

The Blackhawks fell 5-4 in overtime to the Canucks on Tuesday at the United Center, but it wasn’t for a lack of effort from Hartman. He was moved from the third-line wing to centering Patrick Kane and Artemi Panarin on the team’s most explosive line.

The 22-year-old Hartman posted a pair of goals, including the game-tying notch with 1:03 remaining in regulation. The common theme to the two goals was Hartman being in the right place at the right time.

Hartman followed a rush with Marian Hossa and Nick Schmaltz straight to the net. Tick, tack, goal.

“He’s in front of the net, trying to find a spot,” Hossa remarked of the young forward. “He fights for himself and good things happen.”

Then came desperation time for the Blackhawks, who had trailed 4-1 early in the third period. Hossa had tallied one, then Richard Panik became the sixth Blackhawk to reach 20 goals this season. They needed one more, and Hartman got to the front of the net. Kane moved from the corner and Hartman was waiting to tie the game. He pumped the fist as Kane and Panarin came to celebrate.

Blackhawks general manager Stan Bowman had faith in Hartman filling the skates of Andrew Shaw after losing the “sandpaper” on which Quenneville relies. Hartman has 18 goals, two tallies away from making it seven on this team with 20. Shaw has just 11 with the Canadiens this season, just a year removed from 14 with the Blackhawks.

Hartman, the first-round pick following the Blackhawks’ second championship of this era, has plenty of skill to his game. He boasts a mean wristshot and can maneuver well with the puck. But he goes beyond the stat sheet with his role. Hartman can fire a sniper on an odd-man rush or camp his rear end in front of the net while Kane and Panarin fire passes back and forth. He can drop the gloves, too.

He realizes the role.

“Just do the right things,” Hartman said. “Play hard, win your battles, no turnovers. Being in front of the net helps a lot.”

Quenneville agrees: “He’s had a nice year. He’s got a tremendous shot and plays the price at the net.”

Postseason hockey is looming, and the Blackhawks remain the best in the Western Conference at 100 points with nine games remaining. Quenneville is evaluating different roles as he looks ahead to the playoffs.

Hartman was not part of the Blackhawks’ first-round exit last spring. He will be a key part of what’s ahead for this team. Artem Anisimov remains in a walking boot, and Hartman could move forward as that second-line center in his absence. Quenneville could just be comfortable keeping Hartman on that third line and moving him up as needed.

“That’s kind of been how I’ve played my whole life,” he said. “I’ve played power play at times, [penalty] kill at times, I’ve bounced from line to line. That’s just something I try to take pride in.”

It was Shaw in past years earning critical ice time. He had become a trusted role player for Quenneville. The Blackhawks’ system ripe in talent had a replacement raring to go.

In all likelihood, Hartman will be playing just about everywhere for the Blackhawks as they push through the postseason.

Quenneville is believing Hartman can help him hoist the Cup again.

