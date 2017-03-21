EPA Begins The Removal Of Lead Contaminated Soil In East Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — The Environmental Protection Agency announced Monday plans to remove lead and arsenic from the East Chicago USS Lead Superfund site.
The EPA will begin removing soil contaminated with arsenic and lead from about 200 properties. WBBM’s Mike Krauser reports.
The mayor has asked the state for more than $50 million for a massive cleanup, including the replacement of lead pipes. The EPA said $16 million has come from parties potentially responsible for the contamination.
“Governor Holcomb and I agree that protecting the well-being of the people who live on the USS Lead Superfund site is crucial,” EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt said in a statement. “EPA is accelerating the cleanup to keep residents safe in their homes and neighborhoods.”
The EPA will also be conducting testing inside homes.