Girl Chess Prodigy, 13, Is The Pride Of Her Englewood School

(CBS) – If life is like a chess game, 13-year-old Tamya Fultz may be on the verge of conquering it.

The seventh-grader is a member of the chess team at Earle STEM Elementary School in Englewood. One year after learning the game, Tamya just took home the bronze in the IESA state chess tournament in Peoria — the only African American and the only girl among the 25 medalists.

“I was like, that’s great, that’s awesome,” Tamya’s mom, Andrea Smith, says.

She had pushed the reluctant chess player to join the team, after the school’s chess coach and principal approached her.

Joseph Ocol is a guiding force. You may remember him as one CPS teacher who worked during last year’s one-day strike so that he could take his kids to a competition. He takes his role, and the game, seriously.

“I hope Tamya can inspire other kids,” Ocol says. “I hope she can inspire other girls.”

Principal Cederrall Petties says Tamya is a role model.

“She is definitely breaking down barriers,” she says.

Tamya’s take is this: “Win or lose, you still work hard, and don’t get angry.”