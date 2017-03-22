Bulls’ Robin Lopez Suspended 1 Game For Fight With Raptors’ Serge Ibaka

By Cody Westerlund–

(CBS) Bulls center Robin Lopez and Raptors big man Serge Ibaka have each been suspended one game for fighting in Chicago’s 122-120 overtime loss at Toronto on Tuesday night, the league announced Wednesday.

Raptors assistant Jamaal Magloire was also fined $15,000 for pushing Bulls forward Nikola Mirotic during the scrum.

Lopez and Ibaka were ejected after throwing punches at one another with a little under four minutes to play in the third quarter. Lopez appeared to take issue with Ibaka backing into him, and the situation escalated after Lopez swatted the ball away from Ibaka. Lopez took the first swing, and Ibaka responded.

Neither punch landed.

Bulls' Robin Lopez and Raptors' Serge Ibaka exchange punches, get ejected (all angles) pic.twitter.com/uxVm321tPc — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) March 22, 2017

Lopez’s absence for Wednesday evening’s home game against the Pistons is particularly costly. Detroit center Andre Drummond is second in the NBA in rebounding (14.0 per game) and has long given Chicago trouble with his physicality in the paint. The Bulls also could be missing backup center Cristiano Felicio after he a hard fall in Tuesday’s loss. The Pistons (34-37) are ninth in the East, while the Bulls (33-38) are 10th. Detroit would clinch the head-to-head tiebreaker against Chicago with a win as well, as it currently holds a 2-1 lead in the season series.

Lopez had been the only Bull to play in all 71 games this season, starting all of them. He’s averaging 10.5 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.5 blocks.

