Employee Sprayed With ‘Irritant’ After Magnificent Mile Theft

CHICAGO (CBS) — A store employee was sprayed with an “irritant,” possibly pepper spray, after confronting a group suspected of theft Tuesday night on the Magnificent Mile.
About 8:20 p.m., several females stole clothing from a retail store in the 500 block of North Michigan, according to Chicago Police.
An employee confronted the group on the sidewalk and was sprayed in the face with an “irritant,” police said. The employee refused medical attention.
No one was in custody early Wednesday.
