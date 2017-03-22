Kenilworth No Longer Dry; Village Board OK’s Liquor-License Ordinance

(CBS) — There was a time when most of the North Shore was dry — no liquor sales.
Kenilworth has been one of the last bastions — until now.
WBBM’s Bob Roberts reports.
Kenilworth Village President William Russell is not sure if the tony community has ever had a restaurant. Neighboring Wilmette’s business district has become a mecca for people who dine out.
Russell says Kenilworth wants to join in and catch up, and that means liquor licenses. The village board approved an ordinance on Monday.
“Liquor licenses really have to go hand and hand with restaurants, because people want to have a beer or wine when go out for dinner, it’s just the nature of it,” Russell says.
The emphasis is on restaurants, rather than liquor stores or bars. So far, no applicants.