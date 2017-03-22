Mother, Baby Rescued After Driving Into Kishwaukee River

CHICAGO (CBS) — Two Belvedere police officers are credited with saving the lives of a woman and her one-year-old baby after their car went into the Kishwaukee river.
Belvedere police said the officers tried to pull over the car, which reportedly had a intoxicated mother and her one-year-old child inside.
The car drove into Belvedere Park around 3 a.m. Monday morning and plunged into the river.
The officers went into the water, broke one of the windows in the car and rescued the child. After handing off the toddler to a sheriff’s deputy on shore, they then returned to the car and saved the mother.
Police say the mother, 29-year-old Ember Hall, is now facing multiple charges including drunken driving and endangering the life of a child. Hall is being held on $300,000 bond.