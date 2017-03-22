New City Ordinance Would Allow Some Younger Adults To Serve Alcohol

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago aldermen have given preliminary approval for an ordinance that would allow some young adults under the drinking age to be able to sell alcohol at some places with liquor licenses.
The drinking age is still 21, but Northside Ald. Tom Tunney said his ordinance would allow people aged 18-20 to serve alcoholic beverages in restaurants and sell them in supermarkets.
“That being said, they’re not allowed to mix the drink, they’re not allowed to open a bottle of beer, or a bottle of wine. But once opened, with proper education and training, would be able to serve.”
And you’d still have to be 21 to work at places with a tavern or late hour license. But if passed by the full council, gone would be the days when a teenage grocery store employee has to call a manger when someone buys a bottle of liquor.