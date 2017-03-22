Shooting, Stabbing Reported Inside Britain’s Parliament Grounds

LONDON (AP/CBS) – The campus of Britain’s Parliament was breached Wednesday by a suspect with a knife, and the chamber was put on lockdown after reports of gunshots.

London’s Metropolitan Police confirmed they were responding to a “firearms incident” on Westminster Bridge, just outside the Palaces of Westminster, which is the home of the Parliament. The police later said they were treating the incident as suspected terrorism.

A session of Britain’s House of Commons has been suspended as witnesses reported hearing sounds like gunfire nearby. The Commons’ speaker suspended the session as police responded to an incident, CBS New reports.

Reports of at least a dozen people have been injured on Westminster Bridge, which is just outside Parliament. Witnesses said in addition to the gunfire, a vehicle struck several people on the bridge, and then crashed into a gate. A medivac helicopter landed in the area as police cordoned off the streets in the area.

The leader of Britain’s House of Commons, David Liddington said one police officer was stabbed inside the gates of the compound and the “alleged assailant was shot by armed police.” Liddington also said there were “reports of further violent incidents in the vicinity.”

Both the police officer who was stabbed and the suspected stabber were being treated for their injuries.

Journalists at the Parliament building said they were told to stay in their offices.

The motive at this point in unclear. It appears that an active manhunt is still underway. British Police said they are treating this attack as terrorism.

Incident in #Westminster: We are treating this as a terrorist incident until we know otherwise — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) March 22, 2017

Prime Minister Theresa May was inside Parliament at the time of the attack. CBS was told she has been evacuated and is safe.

President Trump has been briefed on the situation.

The incident comes exactly one year after a double suicide bombing attack on Zaventem Airport in Brussels, Belgian. Thirty-two people lost their lives and over 300 people were injured. ISIS was behind that attack.

Locally, Illinois State Police said they are monitoring intelligence reports regarding the attack, saying their thoughts and prayers are with the London victims and their families.

The story is developing. Check back for updates.

