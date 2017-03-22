BREAKING: Terror Attack Outside Parliament In London

Skeletal Remains Found In Waukegan Woods

March 22, 2017 10:50 PM
Filed Under: skeletal remains, Waukegan

(STMW) — Police are investigating after skeletal remains were found on Wednesday in a wooded area in north suburban Waukegan.

Officers were called about 4:30 p.m. to a wooded area near 10th Street and Lewis Avenue, Waukegan police said.

A person told officers he was walking in the woods when he discovered the remains, police said.

The Waukegan Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division was investigating the find. Additional information was not available.

