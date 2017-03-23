Edgewater Barricade Situation Ends Peacefully: Police

(CBS) — A man with a gun held police at bay for more than 2 ½ hours Thursday night in the city’s north side Edgewater neighborhood.
Police say officers were called to the 5600 block of North Magnolia Avenue at about 6:15 p.m. by reports of a man barricading himself with a gun in his home, possibly with a child.
A SWAT team and a hostage negotiator were brought in, as were paramedics. In the end, police made entry shortly before 9 p.m. and found only the man inside.
No one was hurt. Fire Department paramedics transported the man to Weiss Memorial Hospital for evaluation.