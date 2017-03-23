Field Museum To Offer ‘Up Close And Personal’ Glimpse At Dinosaurs

March 23, 2017 9:01 PM By Bob Roberts
 (CBS) – The Chicago lakefront may have lost out on “Star Wars,” but it’s getting “Jurassic Park.”

The Field Museum of Chicago already has the skeletal T. Rex Sue and many dinosaur artifacts. Beginning May 26, it will host “Jurassic World: The Exhibition.”

You’ll be able to step into a 16,000-square-foot tent and come face to face with a velociraptor and get a glimpse at a realistic-looking T. Rex.

You’ll even find an animatronic “petting zoo.”

“You can get up really close and personal,” promises the Field’s Jaclyn Johnston. “It’s truly a one-of-a-kind experience.”

The exhibition has shattered attendance records elsewhere.

The Field Museum plans extended summer hours to accommodate crowds. The exhibit will run through Jan. 7.

