More Whites Without College Degrees Are Dying

CHICAGO (CBS) — A new study revealed an increase in death rates over the last two decades for white people without a college degree.

CBS 2’s Derrick Blakley reports.

Two Princeton economists led the study, which showed fast rising death for blue collar workers. Mortality rates for the group in 1999 were 30 percent lower than black Americans. By 2015, the death rates were 30 percent higher for whites without a college degree. 10th Ward Alderman Susan Sadlowski Garza said the survey results did not surprise her.

“Growing up, we had 9 steel mills. District 31 used to employ 134,000 steelworkers…and when the mills closed, the jobs went away,” she said.

The researchers said death by despair, including drugs, alcohol and suicide were some of the leading reasons as to why more whites without college degrees were dying.

“Of course that causes depression. You want to support your family, you want to do what’s right, especially if you were earning a living wage and then that was taken away,” Garza said.

Last fall’s election results reflected the despair many white people without college degrees felt when they overwhelmingly supported now-President Donald Trump. Former steelworker Roberta Wood said some of her fellow workers felt hopeless.

“Let’s throw a bomb and see what happens,” she said, referencing their choice at the ballot box.

Oppositely, death rates for blacks have continued a steep drop that began around 2000. The two Princeton economists said the rising death rates for working class whites seem rooted in worse job opportunities, low wage increases and increasing social dysfunction.