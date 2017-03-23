Report: Bears Expected To Sign QB Mark Sanchez

By Chris Emma–

(CBS) The Bears are expected to add further depth to their quarterback room and sign veteran Mark Sanchez, as reported by Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

No agreement has been reached and the deal is not official. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports it will be a one-year deal.

Sanchez, 30, spent Thursday visiting with the Bears at Halas Hall. He joins a depth chart that includes Mike Glennon, Connor Shaw and will likely add a developmental prospect in the NFL Draft. The Bears could select a quarterback as high as the third overall pick.

Sanchez, the fifth overall selection of the Jets in 2009, has experienced a disappointing NFL career to this point. He most recently played for the Eagles and Cowboys. In Dallas, where Sanchez was the team’s third-string quarterback, he was an important mentor for Offensive Rookie of the Year Dak Prescott.

With the Bears, Sanchez is slated to compete for the backup spot against Shaw. Assuming a quarterback is added to the mix in the draft, his chances of making the roster would take a hit.

Sanchez owns a 73.9 rating and has as many touchdowns as interceptions — 86. He has 72 NFL starts, compared to the 19 between Glennon (18) and Shaw (1).

The Bears had two scouts on hand for the pro day workout of DeShone Kizer on Thursday at Notre Dame, that following a presence for the workouts of Deshaun Watson and Mitchell Trubisky.

