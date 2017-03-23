Republican Health Care Plan To Face First Major Test In House Vote

CHICAGO (CBS) — The Republican health care plan might not have the support necessary to pass in the House, which was scheduled to vote on the legislation Thursday night.

If Obamacare is to become Trumpcare, Thursday night could mark a first major test. The White House has been steaming ahead with its legislative push.

“There’s Plan A and Plan A. We’re going to get this done. We’re going to get it done. That’s it, plain and simple,” White House press secretary Sean Spicer said Wednesday. “This is the only train leaving the station.”

That train is the GOP’s American Health Care Act, their plan to repeal Obamacare and replace it with legislation the Congressional Budget Office has said would reduce the federal deficit by $337 billion over the next 10 years, but likely result in 24 million people losing coverage.

CBS News counted 31 Congressional Republicans who have said they oppose the plan, which would leave the House shy of the 216 votes needed for passage.

Some conservative Republicans have said the plan does not go far enough to do away with former President Obama’s signature health care legislation, the Affordable Care Act, calling this plan “Obamacare Light.” Moderates have complained AHCA would leave too many people without insurance.

In Illinois, only three of seven Republican House members have said they’ll vote yes on the bill. The other four have been on the fence, or have declined comment.

Ten of the state’s Democrats in Congress have said they’ll vote no on AHCA, and the eleventh hasn’t said.

Former Vice President Joe Biden has said he’s worried about the effect repealing Obamacare would have on the uninsured.

“We don’t have to take this act, which has been incredibly beneficial – not only, by the way, to individuals, but total health care costs in America,” he said.

Critics have said AHCA would devastate Medicaid, and cost Cook County alone hundreds of millions of dollars.