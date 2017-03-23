Two Lives Saved With AED Machines In Lombard Just An Hour Apart

CHICAGO (CBS) — In the village of Lombard, weeks can go by and no one has to use an Automatic External Defibrillator.

But last month, village officials said two lives were saved by AEDs – just an hour apart. WBBM’s Steve Miller reports.

It happened on a Monday in early February at a Lombard fitness club. A man was working out and then suddenly collapsed.

“Some other people in the club saw this man, I believe, fall from one of the pieces of equipment.”

Jerry Howell, Assistant Lombard Fire Chief, said people in the club started CPR and then used the AED.

“About an hour later, we received another call from our village hall complex…” Howell said.

At the police station, Deputy Chief Roy Newton met with some officers who were visiting.

“We were just making small talk, really, with the officers and introducing ourselves and welcoming them to our agency to go ahead and use our facility,” Newton said. “And he just collapsed.

“That initial one second of when you look at someone, and you’re like, ‘What’s going on?’ but then we immediately knew – no, this isn’t good,” he said.

Newton said they did CPR on the officer. And then used the AED.

Two within an hour. Officials say both lives were saved.

Assistant Lombard Fire Chief Jerry Howell is a big believer in AEDs.

“When we see two in a day, within an hour, both with great outcomes – that’s unusual and it’s certainly something that we celebrate” Howell said.