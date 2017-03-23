Video Shows Two Brothers Attacking Michigan Trooper

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (CBS) – A state police trooper’s dash cam video showed two brothers attacking him after trying to arrest one of them.
The Feb. 20 video shows Michigan State Trooper Garry Guild driving on the highway to pursue what he described as a “white male” speeding on a motorcycle. The biker, Michael Scott Barber, 21, tries to enter an exit ramp, then swerves back onto the highway and crashes. Guild stops his car and Barber confronts him. They start tussling, and the officer brings the assailant to the ground.
Another car passes by and someone inside it tosses a bottle at the two. The vehicle lets out Barber’s half-brother, Travis Tyler Wise, 19, who sprints at Guild and starts choking him off his sibling. Barber gets away from Guild’s grip, only to come back moments later and start punching the officer.
Luckily, two other men stop on the side of the road to help Officer Guild in the fight against the two brothers.
According to MLive, the two good Samaritans would help Guild arrest Barber and Wise. The brothers were charged with assault with intent to murder, assault by strangulation and other counts. They both pleaded not guilty and their bonds were set at $150,000.