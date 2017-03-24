At Issue: Congressman Mike Quigley On The Affordable Care Act

CHICAGO (CBS) — Democratic Congressman Mike Quigley said Congressional Republicans have been at war with themselves over the replacement for the Affordable Care Act and the only real solution seems to be to stop trying to satisfy the GOP’s far right wing.

The Republican’s Freedom Caucus has demanded elimination of Obamacare’s standards for what health plans must cover, among other changes. That has soured some GOP moderates on the repeal legislation. WBBM Political Editor Craig Dellimore reports.

In the end, there were simply not enough Republican votes to approve the bill.

Even before the vote, Illinois Congressman Michael Quigley has said all along that even Democrats believe the Affordable Care Act should be changed, so this standoff could be resolved. He said the Republican lawsmakers could have made needed changes that are acceptable to Democrats, and they would not have to worry about votes from the most conservative members He says there would be enough votes “in the middle.”

“Obviously the people on the exchanges need more choices,” Quigley said. “And we can provide these choices by altering how we assess risk, modifying subsidies, increasing tax incentives. If they are willing to talk about that, they don’t have to worry about alienating the far right. They can have votes in the middle.”

Congressman Mike Quigley is the guest on our AT ISSUE program this weekend and you can hear more of his thoughts on a range of topics Sunday at 9:30 a.m. and 9:30 p.m.