Cabbie Lured Victim By Offering To Show Her Good Pokémon Go Spot: Authorities

(CBS) – A cab driver lured his rape victim to a secluded spot by convincing her it was a good place to play the smart-phone game Pokémon Go, authorities say.
Muhammad Mahmood, 39, faces sexual assault and kidnapping charges.
Prosecutors say he picked up a fare on July 23 from a Palatine bar and asked her if she played Pokémon Go. She said yes, and he allegedly drove her to a lake in Schaumburg, telling her it was a preferred “Pokestop” to play the game.
Prosecutors say he then sexually assaulted the woman in the back of his car, before leaving her in a parking lot, where she was able to call for help.
Police say DNA collected in this case matches a sample in another case.
Mahmood was ordered held on $2.5 million bail.