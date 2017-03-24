Hacked: Information On Up To 1.4 Million Jobless In Illinois

He says nine other states have also been affected.

Gough says the hacker got into a system that the state of Illinois uses: America’s Job Link Alliance. The criminals got access to names, Social Security numbers and dates of birth.

“Their information is in our system, and we know it’s been exposed. But we also know that the door has been shut, and we are currently contacting and preparing notices for any of those job seekers who are potentially affected.”

“We know it’s in the 1.2 to 1.4 million neighborhood — of anyone who has received unemployment benefits,” Bob Gough, spokesperson for the Illinois Department of Employment Security, tells WBBM’s Steve Miller.

It affects hundreds of thousands of people who have crossed paths with the Illinois Department of Employment Security.

(CBS) – State government officials say the personal information of as many as 1.4 million Illinois residents has been hacked.

