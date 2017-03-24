Investigation Of Indiana Teens’ Slayings Enters New Phase

DELPHI, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say the investigation into the slayings of two northern Indiana girls has entered a new phase with fewer investigators actively working on the nearly six-week-old case.
The FBI, Indiana State Police, the Carroll County sheriff and Delphi police announced Friday that the number of remaining tips and leads has become more manageable and some investigators from other agencies are returning to their home bases.
State Police Sgt. Kim Riley says 15 to 25 active investigators remain on the case, down from well over 100 at one point. He stresses the investigation hasn’t gone cold.
Fourteen-year-old Liberty German and 13-year-old Abigail Williams of Delphi vanished Feb. 13 along a trail near their hometown about 60 miles northwest of Indianapolis. Their bodies were found the next day in a wooded area.
