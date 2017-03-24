Man Shot In Washington Park Apartment

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was shot inside a Washington Park apartment building early Friday on the South Side.
About 1:45 a.m., the gunman went into the 27-year-old victim’s apartment in the 5200 block of South Michigan and shot him in the left leg, according to Chicago Police.
He was taken to Stroger Hospital and his condition was stabilized, police said.
No one was in custody.
